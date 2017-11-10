Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Police seek ‘mystical healer’ in Eaton Centre sex assault

Posted:
The Toronto Police Service is alerting the public after they say a man sexually assaulted a woman inside the Toronto Eaton Centre.

Police say a man struck up a conversation with a woman inside the mall on October 15 and told the woman he was a mystical healer.

It’s alleged the two met again in the Eaton Centre on October 17 around 3:45 p.m. and the woman paid the man for his services.

Investigators allege as the healing session continued, the man sexually assaulted the woman.

Police are looking for a man in his mid-thirties, five-foot-eight, with a stocky build and a dark thick moustache. He was wearing a black skull cap, blue sweater with a white dress shirt underneath, black pants, black shoes, and was carrying a black messenger bag.

Anyone with information that could help police in this investigation is asked to contact at 416-808-5200.


