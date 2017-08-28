Watch CHCH Live
Police searching for suspects after woman stabbed in St. Catharines park

Posted:
Category: News, Niagara
Tags: pic leeson park, police, search, st catharines, stabbing, surgery


A young woman was stabbed in St. Catharines by two men as she was walking through Pic Leeson Park.

Niagara Police say the woman was attacked from behind after the men made rude comments towards her at around 11 p.m. on Friday. She was hit and then fell to the ground where police say the men then stabbed her in the torso with a knife. The woman was knocked unconscious but later found and taken to hospital where she underwent surgery.

The first man is described as white, with glasses and a red shirt, having a muscular build, weighing around 150 pounds and with tan skin. He’s approximately 25 to 30-years-old.

The second man is also described as white and the same age as the other attacker. He was wearing a black neck warmer or throat mask over his face.

Both men are believed to wear graffiti apparel and are known to carry graffiti spray.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to call police.


