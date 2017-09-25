Police searching for suspects in Hamilton home invasion

Hamilton Police are investigating a violent home invasion from last night.

It happened at home in the area of Upper Gage Avenue and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

Reports say a gun was seen but police would not confirm or deny those details. Police did tell CHCH News that two people were home at the time but were not hurt.

The intruders got away with a 2013 red coloured Audi SUV. If you spot the vehicle, do not approach it and call police instead.

Police explain the people in the car may be armed and dangerous.