Police searching for stabbing suspect

Police continue to search for a man who sent a 35-year-old man to hospital with stab wounds.

A fight broke out at about 3:30 Saturday morning in an alleyway in the area of Wellington Street South and Main Street East.

One man was rushed to hospital suffering stab wounds and police said his injuries are not life threatening.

But, police are now searching for a man described as being white, about 50 years old and having worn a black shirt during the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.


