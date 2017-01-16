Police searching for missing Thorold teen and information

Niagara Regional Police are seeking help from the public to locate a 16-year-old Thorold teen who’s been missing since Friday.

Austin Ingram was last seen leaving his highschool, Thorold Secondary at around 2:30 p.m. and hasn’t returned home since.

Police describe Ingram as six feet tall with a slender build, brown hair with a blonde streak, spacer piercings in both ears and piercings under his bottom lip.

Ingram was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, grey jogging pants, a grey-white winter jacket and had a backpack.