Police searching for missing Hamilton man in Niagara Falls

Photo: Hamilton Police

Both Hamilton and Niagara police detachments are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Hamilton man they believe may be in Niagara Falls.

William (Bill) Bokstein, 50, went missing from the King Street East and Fairleigh Avenue area on Friday. In a press release, police say they are concerned for his well-being.

Niagara Regional Police say they received information that Bokstein was in Niagara Falls around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Bokstein is described as being a white man, 5’10”, and 180 to 190 pounds with short dirty blond/grey hair. He has an earring and nose ring and tattoos on both forearms.

If you have any information call Hamilton police at 905-546-4725.