OPP searching for missing Caledon girl, 17

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: brampton, caledon, missing girl, ontario provincial police, opp

The Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl from Caledon, Ont.

Devyn Lee Wright was last seen at her home on December 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Police say she left with a coat but is not dressed for the weather.

Wright is described as female, white, 5’4″, a thin build with long dark brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey leggings, a black jacket and tan coloured boots.

Wright is familiar with the Caledon/Brampton area.

Police are asking anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122.


