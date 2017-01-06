Police searching for man wanted on Canada Wide Warrant

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant.

Matthew Barges, 32, is wanted for breach of parole. He is currently serving a two-year for armed robbery, wear disguise with intent, impaired driving and fail to provide breath sample.

Barges is known to frequent the Kitchener, Waterloo and Guelph areas.

He is described as male, white, 5’8″, 126 lbs, and has a scar on his forehead.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked by police to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers.