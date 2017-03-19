Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Halton Police searching for four male robbers targeting parked cars in Burlington

Posted:
Category: Halton, News, Ontario
Tags: burlington, car, credit cards, gps, halton police, thefts

Halton Police are asking for help from the public to find a group of men wanted for a series of thefts from vehicles in Burlington.

Police released photos of four men who allegedly targeted cars in rural driveways of north Burlington. Detectives said the robberies took place overnight from Tuesday until Friday this week.

One person had credit cards stolen which were then fraudulently used at several locations in Burlington. Police are reminding the public to avoid leaving valuables in the car or in plain view.

 


LATEST STORIES

Stepson of wanted St. Catharines stabbing suspect found dead

Halton Police searching for four male robbers targeting parked cars in Burlington

Brock University releases statement after messy St. Patrick's Day street party

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php