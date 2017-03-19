Halton Police searching for four male robbers targeting parked cars in Burlington

Halton Police are asking for help from the public to find a group of men wanted for a series of thefts from vehicles in Burlington.

Police released photos of four men who allegedly targeted cars in rural driveways of north Burlington. Detectives said the robberies took place overnight from Tuesday until Friday this week.

One person had credit cards stolen which were then fraudulently used at several locations in Burlington. Police are reminding the public to avoid leaving valuables in the car or in plain view.