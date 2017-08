Peel police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 20-year-old man that went missing a week ago.

Cole Vernon was last seen on August 1 in the area of Elia Ave. and Acorn Pl. in Mississauga.

Vernon is described as five-foot-eleven, 130 lbs, with a thin build and long brown hair.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.