Police search for driver after pedestrian struck in Hamilton

Hamilton Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run near Hess Village Wednesday morning.

A pedestrian was struck near King St. W and Hess St. around 5:30 a.m.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle took off, leaving the blue Mini Cooper at the scene.

Police say a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hamilton Police’s reconstruction unit arrived on scene around 7:30 a.m.

Police have closed King St. between Bay St. and Queen St. for their investigation.

Northbound traffic on Hess St. and Caroline St. is closed from Main St.

It’s caused a traffic to slow to a crawl for the morning commute.

Video posted to Twitter shows heavy traffic on Bay St. and it appears drivers are using the Bay St. bike lanes as another traffic lane.

Police say they expect to be on scene for most of the morning.



