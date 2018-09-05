Police search for driver after pedestrian struck in Hamilton

Hamilton Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run near Hess Village Wednesday morning.

A pedestrian was struck near King St. W and Hess St. around 5:30 a.m.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle took off, leaving the blue Mini Cooper at the scene.

Police say a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hamilton Police’s reconstruction unit arrived on scene around 7:30 a.m.

Police have closed King St. between Bay St. and Queen St. for their investigation.

Northbound traffic on Hess St. and Caroline St. is closed from Main St.

It’s caused a traffic to slow to a crawl for the morning commute.

Video posted to Twitter shows heavy traffic on Bay St. and it appears drivers are using the Bay St. bike lanes as another traffic lane.

I get that traffic backup is fustrating, but using the bike lanes as a makeshift through lane is not cool. @BlockedinHamOnt @CycleHamilton #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/OLdvlOZeRc — josh (@joshofthehammer) September 5, 2018

Police say they expect to be on scene for most of the morning.