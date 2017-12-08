Police search for Burlington sex assault suspects

Halton police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted by two men she met at a bar in Burlington.

Police say the woman met the duo on May 27 at Island Bar located at 4170 South Service Rd.

Investigators believe the suspects may have been driving a newer model 4-door, dark coloured Mercedes sedan.

The first suspect is described as a male, average height, with a medium build, short dark beard, a slight accent. He was wearing a light coloured t-shirt and denim jeans.

The other suspect is described as a male and was wearing a dark, form-fitted t-shirt, and dark denim jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Ross Amore of the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4747, ext. 8970. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.