Halton police search for bike thief in Burlington

Halton police are investigating after multiple bikes were stolen from a community centre in Burlington.

Police say the same man is believed to be responsible for three separate bike thefts from the YMCA Burlington.

The suspect can be seen wearing a hooded jacket and backpack in the surveillance photos released by Halton police.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Det. Cst. Mark Urie of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2338.