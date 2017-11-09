Police search for 16-year-old girl charged with second-degree murder

Hamilton police are searching for 16-year-old girl who is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a Mississauga man.

Although the names of youths charged or convicted of crimes are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police say they have been granted permission to release the identity of Olivia Hall-Davis because there is reason to believe she may be dangerous to others.

Hall-Davis is one of three young offenders charged in the death of 33-year-old Hayder Qasim-Rushdi.

Qasim-Rushdi walked into the Pioneer gas station on Upper Centennial Parkway on April 28 covered in blood and suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died two days later.

Investigators allege the three girls were attempting to rob the victim and the situation escalated.

Hall-Davis was released on a recognizance of bail and was under strict conditions which included she reside with a surety in Toronto.

On October 25, police say the teen breached her conditions and is now wanted by Toronto police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Toronto Police Service at 416-808-1200 or the Hamilton Police Service at 905-546-4925.