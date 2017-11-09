Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police search for 16-year-old girl charged with second-degree murder

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, Hayder Qasim-rushdi, police, toronto

Olivia Hall-Davis

Hamilton police are searching for 16-year-old girl who is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a Mississauga man.

Although the names of youths charged or convicted of crimes are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police say they have been granted permission to release the identity of Olivia Hall-Davis because there is reason to believe she may be dangerous to others.

Hall-Davis is one of three young offenders charged in the death of 33-year-old Hayder Qasim-Rushdi.

Qasim-Rushdi walked into the Pioneer gas station on Upper Centennial Parkway on April 28 covered in blood and suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died two days later.

Investigators allege the three girls were attempting to rob the victim and the situation escalated.

Hall-Davis was released on a recognizance of bail and was under strict conditions which included she reside with a surety in Toronto.

On October 25, police say the teen breached her conditions and is now wanted by Toronto police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Toronto Police Service at 416-808-1200 or the Hamilton Police Service at 905-546-4925.


LATEST STORIES

Holiday House Tour

Hamilton police make fifth arrest in murder of Toronto man

"A Scarlett Christmas"

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php