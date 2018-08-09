Police say human remains located near Marineland
Niagara Regional Police say they have located human remains in a wooded area near Marineland in Niagara Falls.
Police say officers made the discovery around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A large area near Marineland Parkway has been sectioned off.
This is just a few kilometres away from the tourist area of Niagara Falls.
Police won’t say whether they found a body or body parts.
They also say it’s too early to know whether foul play was involved.
The coroner has been called in.
Human remains found near Stanley Ave in Niagara Falls. Not far from Marineland @morninglive @CHCHNews pic.twitter.com/fy0rMSE2vE
— Kelly Botelho (@botelhok) August 9, 2018
