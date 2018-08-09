;
Police say human remains located near Marineland

Posted:
Niagara Regional Police say they have located human remains in a wooded area near Marineland in Niagara Falls.

Police say officers made the discovery around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A large area near Marineland Parkway has been sectioned off.

This is just a few kilometres away from the tourist area of Niagara Falls.

Police won’t say whether they found a body or body parts.

They also say it’s too early to know whether foul play was involved.

The coroner has been called in.



