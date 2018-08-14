Police say attack near Britain’s Houses of Parliament was deliberate

London police say an incident in which a car was driven into a barrier near Britain’s Houses of Parliament appears to be a deliberate act.

A male driver was arrested at the scene shortly after the silver Ford Fiesta slammed into pedestrians and cyclists around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Several people were injured in the attack, though none are in life-threatening condition.

Police say the suspect, a man in his twenties, is not co-operating with police.

The incident comes only a year after Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people.

London’s Metropolitan Police say that the Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation.

Prime Minister Theresa May has offered her praise for the emergency services for their immediate and courageous response.