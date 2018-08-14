Police say attack near Britain’s Houses of Parliament was deliberate
London police say an incident in which a car was driven into a barrier near Britain’s Houses of Parliament appears to be a deliberate act.
A male driver was arrested at the scene shortly after the silver Ford Fiesta slammed into pedestrians and cyclists around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Several people were injured in the attack, though none are in life-threatening condition.
Police say the suspect, a man in his twenties, is not co-operating with police.
The incident comes only a year after Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people.
London’s Metropolitan Police say that the Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation.
Prime Minister Theresa May has offered her praise for the emergency services for their immediate and courageous response.
My thoughts are with those injured in the incident in Westminster and my thanks to the emergency services for their immediate and courageous response.
— Theresa May (@theresa_may) August 14, 2018
Commenting Guidelines