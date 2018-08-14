;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police say attack near Britain’s Houses of Parliament was deliberate

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: britain, international, london, police, terror

London police say an incident in which a car was driven into a barrier near Britain’s Houses of Parliament appears to be a deliberate act.

A male driver was arrested at the scene shortly after the silver Ford Fiesta slammed into pedestrians and cyclists around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Several people were injured in the attack, though none are in life-threatening condition.

Police say the suspect, a man in his twenties, is not co-operating with police.

The incident comes only a year after Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people.

London’s Metropolitan Police say that the Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation.

Prime Minister Theresa May has offered her praise for the emergency services for their immediate and courageous response.



LATEST STORIES

Police say attack near Britain's Houses of Parliament was deliberate

Police search for missing woman, arrest warrant issued for man

Hamilton variety store robbed at gunpoint, police investigate

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php