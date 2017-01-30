Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police say 6 dead, 8 others injured in Quebec mosque attack

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: attack, canada, justin trudeau, mosque, quebec, shooting, terrorist

mosque

Six people are dead and eight others injured following a shooting at a Quebec City mosque Sunday night.

Quebec Provincial Police say the victims killed range in age from 35 to 70 years old. Thirty-nine other people were unharmed in the deadly shooting that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a “terrorist attack.”

According to The Canadian Press, one person was arrested not far from the mosque and the other was arrested near Ile-d’Orleans, just east of Quebec City’s downtown core.

A tweet by Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says the city will “stand by our Islamic Brothers and Sisters today & always.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released the following statement after hearing of the fatal shooting:

“It was with tremendous shock, sadness and anger that I heard of this evening’s tragic and fatal shooting at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec located in the Ste-Foy neighbourhood of the city of Québec.

“We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge.

“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of all those who have died, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured.

“While authorities are still investigating and details continue to be confirmed, it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.

“Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country. Canadian law enforcement agencies will protect the rights of all Canadians, and will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance.

“Tonight, we grieve with the people of Ste-Foy and all Canadians.”


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php