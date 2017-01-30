Police say 6 dead, 8 others injured in Quebec mosque attack

Six people are dead and eight others injured following a shooting at a Quebec City mosque Sunday night.

Quebec Provincial Police say the victims killed range in age from 35 to 70 years old. Thirty-nine other people were unharmed in the deadly shooting that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a “terrorist attack.”

According to The Canadian Press, one person was arrested not far from the mosque and the other was arrested near Ile-d’Orleans, just east of Quebec City’s downtown core.

A tweet by Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says the city will “stand by our Islamic Brothers and Sisters today & always.”

Fear, Division and Hate Sows discrimination & Violence. #HamOnt stands with our Islamic Brothers and Sisters today & always. #stefoy #unity — Fred Eisenberger (@FredEisenberger) January 30, 2017

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released the following statement after hearing of the fatal shooting:

“It was with tremendous shock, sadness and anger that I heard of this evening’s tragic and fatal shooting at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec located in the Ste-Foy neighbourhood of the city of Québec.

“We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge.

“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of all those who have died, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured.

“While authorities are still investigating and details continue to be confirmed, it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.

“Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country. Canadian law enforcement agencies will protect the rights of all Canadians, and will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance.

“Tonight, we grieve with the people of Ste-Foy and all Canadians.”