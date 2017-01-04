Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Two teens rescued from Oakville river bank

Halton police have rescued two teenage boys who fell into the Sixteen Mile Creek at Lions Valley Park in Oakville.

Police say the teens were walking along the creek when the younger boy, 13, slipped on the creek bank. The older boy, 16, tried to help him but the two were quickly swept downstream by the fast-moving waters.

The teens managed to make their way to the shore and call 9-1-1 from a cell phone but were stranded on the westside of the creek.

Oakville Fire and police were able to bring the boys back across the river using cold weather gear.

Both teens were suffering from minor exposure and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are reminding the public to stay away from creek and river edges during winter thaws and in the spring.


