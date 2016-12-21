Police reminding people to “lock it or lose it” this holiday shopping season

It’s that time of year, when last-minute holiday shoppers are in a mad scramble to check everyone off their Christmas list. Police are using this time to remind everyone of their annual “Lock it or Lose It”campaign.

The OPP along with local police are stressing the importance of locking their parked vehicles.

While it may seem like common sense, police say often shoppers get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the festive season and forget to lock up, or sometimes the key fob doesn’t work properly. Part of the campaign also encourages shoppers to stow their valuables and purchases in the trunk or out of view.

Police are also reminding people that leaving vehicles unattended when they’re running is very dangerous.whether you’re warming up your car in your driveway or just scooting into a store to pick something up, police say all it takes is a few seconds for a thief to swoop in.