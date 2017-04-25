Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Police release photos of men wanted in animal cruelty investigation

Peel police have released images of two men accused of abandoning a badly injured dog that later had to be put down.

Investigators are hoping the public can help identify the men who were captured on camera with a small Yorkshire Terrier dog on April 15.

Police say around 3 a.m. two suspects were seen at an outdoor patio establishment in Brampton with the dog.

The suspects stayed until roughly 10:45 a.m. when they left the restaurant without the small dog.

Staff members found the injured animal and took it to a local veterinarian hospital where it had to be put down due to the extent of its injuries.

Police are looking for two men with medium complexions. One of the men has short dark hair with a full beard, and was wearing a grey sweater, black pants and red and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police.


