Police release images of man wanted in Smithville bank robbery

Niagara police are searching for a man in his 20’s who robbed a bank in Smithville, Ont. on Monday.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black balaclava covering his face when he walked into the CIBC branch on Griffin St. North around 4:15 p.m.

The man showed a weapon to the employee and demanded money. He fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as white, 20 to 25 years old, 5’11” to 6’2” tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded ‘Nike’ sweater and black pants with a red stripe.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the male in the photos is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service 8 District Detective Office at 905-688-4111 ext. 5400.