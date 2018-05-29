Police provide update on explosion at restaurant in Mississauga

The Peel Regional Police provided an update on their investigation into the explosion that occured at Bombay Bhel last Thursday in Mississauga.

The event occurred May 24th at around 10 p.m. The two suspects entered the restaurant and placed an explosive device inside, immediately fleeing eastbound on foot after it blew up. 15 people were injured and rushed to hospital.

Superintendent Rob Ryan says the improvised explosive device appears to be homemade and it is unclear what the motive for this attack was.

Original reports indicated that the two suspects were men, but after interviewing the 30 people who were in the restaurant the night of the incident, police say one suspect could be a woman.

The first suspect is described as 5’10’’- 6’0’’ ft, stocky build, mid-20’s, light skin, wearing dark blue jeans, dark-coloured zip-up hoodie pulled over his head, baseball cap with a light grey peak and his face covered with dark material.

The second suspect is described as 5’9’’- 5’10’’ ft, fair skin, thin build, wearing faded blue jeans, dark zip-up hoodie with a brass coloured zipper and the hood pulled over his head, grey t-shirt, dark coloured skate shoes and his face covered with dark material.

The investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals. They are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the restaurant or in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who has dash-cam or other video (from the area pictured) that may help the investigation. The restaurant is in the area of Hurontario St. and Eglington Ave.

Please call Peel police criminal investigation bureau at 905-453-2121 ext 1233 or leave a tip at Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.

Watch the original report with Lisa Hefner below:

