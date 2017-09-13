Police need more time before marijuana legalization

Canada’s police services say they will not be ready to enforce new marijuana legalization laws before next summer.

Senior police officials appeared before the House of Commons health committee to ask for more time to properly train officers before the drug is legalized by Canada Day of next year.

They say that there will be a period of six months to a year when police aren’t fully ready, which will allow organized crime to flourish.

The House of Commons health committee is studying the federal government’s bill to make marijuana legal.