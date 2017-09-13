Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police need more time before marijuana legalization

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: Canada's police services, House of Commons health committee, marijuana legal, marijuana legalization, train officers

2016-12-13-legalmarijuana

Canada’s police services say they will not be ready to enforce new marijuana legalization laws before next summer.

Senior police officials appeared before the House of Commons health committee to ask for more time to properly train officers before the drug is legalized by Canada Day of next year.

They say that there will be a period of six months to a year when police aren’t fully ready, which will allow organized crime to flourish.

The House of Commons health committee is studying the federal government’s bill to make marijuana legal.


LATEST STORIES

Handgun found in Hamilton school dumpster

Hamilton police looking to identify break and enter suspects

Wynne looking to sue Progressive Conservative Leader

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php