Police make arrest in violent robbery, Hamilton man charged

Halton police have charged a Hamilton man for his involvement in a violent robbery and stabbing that happened earlier this year.

In July, police said a fight broke out between two men involved in a drug deal at Brian Best Park in the town of Milton.

The victim allegedly took money from a man without transferring the drugs and a physical altercation ensued. The 22-year-old victim was then stabbed in the throat with a knife and suffered life threatening injuries.

Zachary Carter, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault and weapons dangerous.

He has been released on a promise to appear and an undertaking.