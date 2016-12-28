Police make arrest in violent robbery, Hamilton man charged
Halton police have charged a Hamilton man for his involvement in a violent robbery and stabbing that happened earlier this year.
In July, police said a fight broke out between two men involved in a drug deal at Brian Best Park in the town of Milton.
The victim allegedly took money from a man without transferring the drugs and a physical altercation ensued. The 22-year-old victim was then stabbed in the throat with a knife and suffered life threatening injuries.
Zachary Carter, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault and weapons dangerous.
He has been released on a promise to appear and an undertaking.
Commenting Guidelines