Police make arrest in Stoney Creek bar stabbing

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, Krown Kafe, police, stabbing, stoney creek

KrownKafe

A 55-year-old Hamilton man has been charged in connection with a stabbing at a Stoney Creek bar back in May.

Officers were called to Krown Kafe on Queenston Rd. shortly after 2:30 a.m. on May 22 for reports of an altercation.

Police say three men were involved in a verbal disagreement and one of the men stabbed the other two with a “shard edged weapon.”

The victims were taken to hospital and the suspect fled the scene.

Dale Barron was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, assault cause bodily harm, and weapons dangerous.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Constable Curtis Patton at 905-546-2930.


