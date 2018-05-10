Police looking for suspect involved in Scotiabank robbery

Hamilton police are looking for a man that attempted to rob a Scotiabank earlier this week.

Police say that man entered the bank located at 851 Golf Links road in Ancaster just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

He handed a note to an employee demanding money, but fled a short time later empty handed.

The man was seen running towards Corporal Nathan Cirillo Dog Park.

He is described as being approximately six-feet tall, between 30 and 40 years old, with blotchy skin and a scar on his lower left lip. He was wearing a black wig and black shoes with white soles.

Police say that he should be considered armed and dangerous although no weapon was seen.

If you have any information please call contact Detective Constable Adam Krasulja at 905-546-8935, or Detective Sergeant Emidio Evangelista at 905 546-2991. Or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com