;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police looking for suspect involved in Scotiabank robbery

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: golf links road, hamilton, hamilton police, robbery, scotiabank

Scotiabank_Robbery

 

Hamilton police are looking for a man that attempted to rob a Scotiabank earlier this week.

Police say that man entered the bank located at 851 Golf Links road in Ancaster just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

He handed a note to an employee demanding money, but fled a short time later empty handed.

The man was seen running towards Corporal Nathan Cirillo Dog Park.

He is described as being approximately six-feet tall, between 30 and 40 years old, with blotchy skin and a scar on his lower left lip. He was wearing a black wig and black shoes with white soles.

Police say that he should be considered armed and dangerous although no weapon was seen.

If you have any information please call contact Detective Constable Adam Krasulja at 905-546-8935, or Detective Sergeant Emidio Evangelista at 905 546-2991.  Or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com



LATEST STORIES

Spoiling mom

"The World's Most Authentic Johnny Cash Tribute"

Dominicanna Pottery Project

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php