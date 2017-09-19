Police looking for armed suspect in Burlington bank robbery

Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Burlington TD bank while being armed with a large knife.

It happened just before 1:00 p.m. on September 18 at 596 Plains Road East.

The suspect entered the establishment armed with the large knife, jumped over the counter, and demanded cash.

Once he got an undisclosed amount of money, he immediately took off on foot, and was last seen running toward King Road.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as being 30 to 45 years old, 5’6” to 5’9” tall, with no facial hair and a heavy build. He was wearing a black coat with a hoodie, black sunglasses, grey track pants and black running shoes.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact police immediately.