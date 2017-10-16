2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police looking for missing Mississauga man

Posted:
Category: Peel
Tags: Hurontario and Bristol streets, missing man, mississauga, peel police, Robert Pisano

pisano

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from Mississauga.

Robert Pisano, 36, was last seen on October 11 around 4 p.m. at a home in the area of Hurontario and Bristol streets.

He is approximately 6 feet tall and about 185 lbs. He has short, straight brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a goatee and facial hair along the sides of his lower cheeks.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater and grey sports pants.

Police and family are concerned for Pisano’s well-being as this behaviour is out of character for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.


LATEST STORIES

Choose Your Orlando Adventure

Boy falls down Niagara Gorge

Dance Party Monday

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php