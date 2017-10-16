Police looking for missing Mississauga man

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from Mississauga.

Robert Pisano, 36, was last seen on October 11 around 4 p.m. at a home in the area of Hurontario and Bristol streets.

He is approximately 6 feet tall and about 185 lbs. He has short, straight brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a goatee and facial hair along the sides of his lower cheeks.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater and grey sports pants.

Police and family are concerned for Pisano’s well-being as this behaviour is out of character for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.