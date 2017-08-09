Police looking for missing Hamilton man

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Hamilton man.

Richard Kusch, 43, was last seen on July 29 in the early evening when he was believed to be heading to Dundas. He was on roller blades wearing shorts and a white undershirt.

Investigators received a report on Monday that he was missing. Police say family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Hamilton police.