Police looking for missing Hamilton man

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: hamilton police, missing, william dean baldwin

missing - WILLIAM D BALDWIN

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Hamilton man.

William Dean Baldwin, 80, was reported missing on August 12 by his family, and was last seen on July 9.

He is described as 5’4”, with green eyes and has a large grey beard.  He was wearing a baseball hat the day of his disappearance.

Police and family are concerned for Baldwin’s well-being. He’s on medication for high blood pressure and asthma, and believe he won’t have enough on him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police.


