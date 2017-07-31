Police looking to identify two suspects in Mississauga robbery

Peel police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a Mississauga robbery.

Police say two men walked into the Petro Canada located at 6035 Creditview Road on July 27 around 1:30 a.m. The men made a demand for cash before fleeing the area in a grey Audi that was previously reported stolen.

The suspects are described as:

• Suspect #1: Male black, 19-20 years old, 5’6 – 6’0 tall, heavy set, wearing black top

• Suspect #2: Male white, 19-20 years old, 5’6 – 6’0 tall, medium build, wearing light coloured clothes

The grey Audi used by the robbers was recovered, unoccupied, in the morning of July 28 in the area of Hurontario St. and King St. East.

Anyone with information about this crime or who may have video surveillance from the area is asked to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410, or Police.