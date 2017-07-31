Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police looking to identify two suspects in Mississauga robbery

Posted:
Category: Peel
Tags: cash, grey Audi, mississauga, peel police, petro canada, robbery

Peel

Peel police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a Mississauga robbery.

Police say two men walked into the Petro Canada located at 6035 Creditview Road on July 27 around 1:30 a.m. The men made a demand for cash before fleeing the area in a grey Audi that was previously reported stolen.

The suspects are described as:

• Suspect #1: Male black, 19-20 years old, 5’6 – 6’0 tall, heavy set, wearing black top
• Suspect #2: Male white, 19-20 years old, 5’6 – 6’0 tall, medium build, wearing light coloured clothes

The grey Audi used by the robbers was recovered, unoccupied, in the morning of July 28 in the area of Hurontario St. and King St. East.

Anyone with information about this crime or who may have video surveillance from the area is asked to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410, or Police.


LATEST STORIES

Exclusive // Lady Macbeth

Concern for missing Oakville man

1 family pet dead in Hamilton house fire

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php