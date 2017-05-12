Police looking to identify a person of interest

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton police need your help identifying a man who mailed a package to another province last month.

They say the man, who is a person of interest, mailed a package from the Canada Post inside the Shoppers Drug Mart at Upper James and Rymal on the afternoon of April 6th.

Police won’t say what was in the package, other than it wasn’t drugs.

They believe the package was put together by a female, but it’s unclear if the man knew what was inside. They say the recipient was concerned by the contents and contacted the RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.


