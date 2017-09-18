Watch CHCH Live
Police looking to identify men in Oakville armed robbery

Posted:
Category: Halton
Halton robbers

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Oakville.

It happened on Monday around 3:00 a.m. when two men with handguns entered the Shoppers Drug Mart at 2501 Third Line in Oakville.

The men told the pharmacist to fill a bag with drugs before taking off on foot.

The suspects were seen getting into a burgundy SUV, possibly an older model Ford Escape, traveling southbound on Third Line.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

One suspect is described as being 20 to 30 years old with a slight accent, wearing a black Adidas sweater with blue logo on front, a black baseball cap, a black and white bandana, dark pants, black gloves and white shoes with a dark stripe on the side.

The other is described as being 20 to 30 years old, with tanned skin, a thin build, wearing a grey hooded zip up sweater, a yellow bandana, dark pants and black gloves with white logos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.


