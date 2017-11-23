Police looking for assistance in theft of $86 000 Rolex

Hamilton police have released new pictures of the man they’re looking for in connection with a stolen Rolex worth $86 000.

The theft happened back on July 15th at Ashley Jewelers in Lime Ridge mall. A lone male walked into the store around 2 pm looking to purchase an all platinum high end watch.

Staff retrieved the Rolex Daytona from the safe and allowed him to try it on his wrist. The man then immediately fled the store to a waiting vehicle.

Police believe the man knew the store had this particular watch in stock.

If you have any information contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.