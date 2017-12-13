Police look for man who was ‘accosted’ before Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot

Hamilton police are still searching for the man they say was being verbally accosted prior to the shooting of Hamilton teen, Yosif Al-Hasnawi.

Al-Hasnawi died in hospital after being shot in the stomach on Dec. 2 just steps away from the mosque where he had been attending. Police say the teen was trying to help an older man who was being accosted by two people.

Police have released a photograph of the man who was last seen prior to the shooting near Main St. East and Sanford Ave.

Anyone who has information that could help identify him is asked to contact Detective Doug Jonovich at 905-546-4863.

Hamilton police arrested two men in connection with the shooting. Dale King, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and James Matheson, 20, faces a charge of being an accessory after the fact.

King was arrested at a home in Hagersville, Ont. after a five-day manhunt. A 55-year-old woman was also arrested at the home on reasonable and probable grounds for accessory after the fact of murder. However, Hamilton police said in a news release Tuesday that “based on evidence” police believe she did not commit an offence. “The woman was cooperative with investigators and she was subsequently released unconditionally. This woman’s name will not be released,” said police.

