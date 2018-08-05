Police investigating street racing after a car crashed into a building

Hamilton Police are investigating a street racing crash that neighbours say shook their apartment building. While the driver took off, first responders worked for an hour and a half to free a teenage passenger trapped in the car.

The front end of a car smashed into a King St. West apartment building, leaving a 17 year-old passenger pinned.

One witness says, “I heard a big kaboom. Shook the whole apartment. I thought someone was dead for sure.”

It happened at around 2:30 this morning. Police say two cars were racing down King Street near the on ramp to Highway 403. The driver of the vehicle lost control at the bend and went right into an apartment building.

According to police, “Our witnesses say it was an excessive rate of speed.”

The driver was able to get out of the car but quickly ran away.

Witnesses describe what happened immediately after the crash. “He got out of the vehicle and four guys were trying to hold him there, telling him that he could be hurt and he should just stay stay but he pulled away.”

Police say the driver is also a 17 year-old boy who is known to police. He has not yet been found.

“We believe the vehicle could have possibly been stolen. The driver of the vehicle was not the registered owner of the vehicle.”

The driver took off and left his friend trapped. Fire fighters and paramedics worked for an hour and a half, trying to free the passenger from the mangled car. Photos from neighbours show the roof of the vehicle peeled back, and fire fighters using tools to get the teen out.

According to one witness, “He was folded up, his knees were against his chest. I didn’t think he was going to make it.”

The passenger suffered serious injuries to his legs and is cooperating with police.

Police say this is the second street racing crash this summer. The last one in June killed an innocent 25 year-old woman on Queenston Road. In this case, so far no charges have been laid and police are looking for the other vehicle involved in the race.