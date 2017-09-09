Watch CHCH Live
Police investigating late Friday night shooting in Stoney Creek

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Dartmouth Gate, Jones Road, North Service Road, Palace Beach Trail, shooting, stoney creek

hamilton-police

A 29-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after being shot twice, late Friday night.

Hamilton police were called around 10 p.m. to Palacebeach Trail in the area of Dartmouth Gate and North Service Road in Stoney Creek.

They found a man who had been shot twice, once in the torso and once in the leg.

“The man was approached by a silver-grey coloured vehicle,” said Staff Sgt. Greg Jackson. “He walked up to the passenger side of the car and was shot twice.”

Jackson told CHCH News, it is unclear whether the man was shot by the driver or passenger of the vehicle.

The vehicle took off after the shooting – travelling westbound on North Service Road.

Detectives along with the canine unit searched the area Friday night.

According to a Hamilton police news release, the shooting “does not appear to be a random act” and “does not appear to be connected to recent similar incidents.

Police are asking anyone with information, to call Det. Curtis Patton at 905-546-2929 or  Crime Stoppers.


