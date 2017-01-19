Police investigating after evidence confirms arson cause of fire

Police are now investigating a fire at a Stoney Creek law office after fire officials determined the cause was arson.

The video shows a man making his way onto the porch of the Centennial Group law offices. He’s carrying a container and it looks like he empties it out near the entrance. He even bends down at one point before coming back up without the container, but he’s then seen walking away with items in both hands.

This all happened shortly after 12:30 in the morning on January 12th. Police say Centennial law partners and staff have been co-operating fully with the investigation. A defence lawyer for the firm says they have never received any threats.

After police released the security video and images today they are asking for the public’s help in trying to identify the man, they say was caught in the act of setting the office on fire.