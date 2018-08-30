Police investigate violent incident in St. Catharines
Niagara Regional Police are looking for footage of an argument that happened in St. Catharines earlier this week.
Officers were called to St. Paul St. and James St. around 3 a.m. Sunday for reports of a disturbance.
They found two men with head and facial injuries.
Police say their investigation revealed that the victims and assailants knew each other from a previous argument that had occurred earlier that night on St. Paul St.
They say there were a number of witnesses to this earlier incident and some may have recorded what happened.
Anyone with information or who captured the disturbance is asked to contact Niagara Police at 905-688-4111 ext. 9533.
Commenting Guidelines