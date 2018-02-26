Police investigate triple murder-suicide near Hunstville

Police are investigating a triple murder-suicide in a small rural community about 300 kilometres north of Toronto.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Starratt Rd. in Ryerson Township.

Police found the bodies of two men and two women with “obvious signs of trauma”.

“The three homicide victims, two females and one male, were all members of the same family and lived in the house where the crime took place,” said OPP in a news release.

It’s alleged the killer was a local resident, but was not related to the victims.

According to The Canadian Press, OPP Det. Insp. Martin Graham said a friend had stopped by the home for a prearranged visit Friday night and “came across this tragic scene” and called 911 immediately.

Police say the causes of death are pending post mortem examinations.

Officers recovered firearms from the scene but wouldn’t say if the victims were shot.

The names of the deceased have not been released. Police say they will provide more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority.