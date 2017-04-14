2016 Business Excellence Awards
Police investigate after teenage boy was sexually assaulted in Burlington

Halton police are investigating a sexual assault involving a teenage boy in Burlington on March 21.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was walking in the area of Palmer and Bentworth drives between 11:30 p.m. and midnight when he approached a stopped black van.

The boy was forced inside the van by a male suspect and was sexually assaulted by two men.

The victim was eventually let out of the vehicle a short distance away.

Police are looking for two men who may be Hispanic and were reportedly wearing dark coloured clothing, masks and hoods. One of the suspects is six-foot-one with a heavy set build while the other in five-foot-eleven.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black utility van with tinted front windows and has a blue and yellow licence plate.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or similar incidents to contact Det. Rob Todd of the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-465-8975.


