Police investigate suspicious package at McMaster University

Students at McMaster University can return to their residences after Hamilton Police and Hamilton Fire confirmed a suspicious package found inside was harmless.

Hamilton police and the Hamilton Fire Department were called Whidden Hall for reports of a suspicious package.

Officials say a package with a handwritten label indicating potential hazardous materials was found on the third floor of the five-floor building Friday morning.

Whidden Hall houses 333 students and is adjacent to Cootes Paradise on the northern edge of campus.

In a statement on their website, McMaster University said the package will be relocated for further testing, however, Whidden Hall was closed temporarily while emergency crews investigate.

The campus remained open and classes and events continued as scheduled.

Students who live in the building were asked to wait in Centro or Commons buildings but have since been allowed to return.




