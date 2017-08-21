Police investigate suspected fentanyl overdoses in Brantford

Police are investigating two suspected fentanyl overdoses in Brantford.

On August 20 just before 10:30 a.m., police were called to a home where a woman had apparently overdosed on fentanyl.

A Brantford woman, 32, was conscious when police arrived on scene. A friend at the home had given her naloxone following the incident, saving the woman’s life.

Police say the second incident took place just hours later, shortly after 12:30 a.m. that night.

A Waterford man, 37, had suffered a possible overdose from fentanyl at his friend’s house that left him unconscious. Emergency crews worked on the man until his vital signs returned.

Both the woman and man were transported to hospital for observation following their respective suspected overdoses.

In a report release by Brantford police today, “Know how to react! If you think someone is overdosing call 9-1-1- immediately. Give the person naloxone if it’s available. Naloxone is an emergency medication that reverses the effects of an overdose from opioids such as fentanyl. You can give naloxone while you wait for emergency services to arrive. Remember naloxone can temporarily reverse an overdose but it can wear off before the person has completely recovered. Always call 9-1-1.”

Know the signs of an overdose:

*Can’t stay awake

*No strength or energy

*Cold, clammy skin

*Slow heartbeat

* Trouble breathing

*Slow, shallow breathing

*Gurgling or snoring sounds

*lips and/or fingernails blue or purple

*non-responsive to shouting

For more information visit FentanylCanKill.ca