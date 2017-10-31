Police investigate sudden death of man in Niagara Falls

Niagara police are investigating the sudden death of a 55-year-old man in Niagara Falls.

Officers were called to a home on Waters Ave. near Bonnie St. around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a man in distress. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Niagara Falls criminal investigations branch, major crime and forensic services are currently on scene investigating.

Police say a post-mortem has been scheduled to happen within the next 24 hours at a Hamilton hospital.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police at (905) 688-4111 ext. 9254.