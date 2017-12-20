Police investigate stabbing on Hamilton Mountain

One man is in hospital after an overnight stabbing on Hamilton Mountain.

Emergency crews were called to Toby Crescent around 1 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a disturbance in the area.

It was discovered that a man had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A box of hardware and building supplies was scattered on the sidewalk within the area police had taped off.

Detectives and members of the forensic team were on scene investigating during the early morning hours but the area has since been cleared.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a suspect description at this time.