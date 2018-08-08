1 person dead, 3 others injured in central Hamilton shooting

An early morning shooting in central Hamilton has left one person dead and three others injured.

It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. on East Ave. North near King Street East on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area after neighbours reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Police confirm that one person has died after being shot and three other people were also shot but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Video footage shot by a freelance photographer at the scene shows one person being loaded into an ambulance.

Members of the Hamilton Police K9 Unit could also be seen canvassing the area.

Investigators have not released a suspect description at this time but say one will be forthcoming “as the information is confirmed.”

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

This is the city’s fourth homicide in 2018.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have video footage in the area to contact Det. Ross Johnson of the Major Crime Unit by calling 905-546-3827.

East Ave. between King and King William streets are closed and will remain shutdown for most of the day. King St. is also closed between Emerald and East but will likely reopen shortly.