Police investigate sexual assault of teenage girl in Oakville

Posted:
Category: Halton
Halton police are investigating a sexual assault involving a teenage girl that occurred in Oakville on August 2.

Police say the girl was walking on Warminster Dr., south of Bridge Rd. at Brook Valley Park, between 3:10 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., when she was approached by an unknown man.

The girl was forced into a parked vehicle, believed to be on the west side of Warminster Dr., where she was sexually assaulted. The victim was eventually left on the roadway before the vehicle took off.

The vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on Warminster Dr.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or a similar event is asked to contact Detective Constable Ross Amore at 905-465-8973, or Detective Constable Cindy Sunstrum at 905-465-8979.


