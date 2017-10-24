2017 Business Nomination
Police investigate sexual assault in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA POLICE

Police are investigating after a man was sexually assaulted by another man in Niagara Falls on Monday morning.

It’s alleged the incident happened between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the area of Robinson Street and Fallsview Boulevard.

The suspect is described as white, 30-40 years of age, with a thin build, blond hair possibly in a pony tail and a goatee. He was riding a bicycle.

Police say the victim and attacker did not know each other.


