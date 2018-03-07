Police investigate second random stabbing in Hamilton

Hamilton police are now investigating a second random stabbing in the city after another woman came forward to police.

Police say a 43-year-old woman came forward on Monday to report an incident that happened on Saturday in the area of Victoria Ave. and Evans St.

The woman said she was outside shovelling snow around 11 a.m. when she was approached by a man on a bike.

The man raised his fist and hit the woman in the nose with a sharp object before fleeing the area. Police say the man and woman did not know each other and no words were exchanged during the incident.

The suspect is described as white, six-foot-three, approximately 200 lbs, clean shaven, with a slender build and prominent nose. He was wearing a dark brown jacket with a fur hood.

The woman suffered minor injuries to her nose and was treated in hospital.

Police believe the same suspect is responsible for another random attack on a woman in central Hamilton on Sunday.

The woman was walking westbound on Cannon St. near Tisdale St. North when she passed an unknown man. The man turned around and assaulted the victim several times with a “sharp object to her head.”

The suspect then fled on foot, running southbound on Steven St. and then down an alleyway. The woman was taken to Hamilton General Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Hamilton police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or has surveillance video to contact Detective Mike Antonucci at (905) 546-4861 or call 911.