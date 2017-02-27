Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Police investigate robbery at pharmacy on Hamilton Mountain

Category: Hamilton
Hamilton police are looking for a man who stole drugs from a pharmacy on Concession St. in Hamilton.

Police say a man wearing dark clothing stole an “undisclosed amount of narcotics” from Lo Presti Pharmacy shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Hamilton Police Service K-9 Unit and patrol officers searched the area after the man fled on foot but could not find the suspect.

He is described as white, 5’7” with a medium build.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this crime is asked to contact Hamilton police.


