Police investigate robbery at pharmacy on Hamilton Mountain

(Photo courtesy Google Maps)

Hamilton police are looking for a man who stole drugs from a pharmacy on Concession St. in Hamilton.

Police say a man wearing dark clothing stole an “undisclosed amount of narcotics” from Lo Presti Pharmacy shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Hamilton Police Service K-9 Unit and patrol officers searched the area after the man fled on foot but could not find the suspect.

He is described as white, 5’7” with a medium build.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this crime is asked to contact Hamilton police.